Kareena Kapoor Khan marks 1 year on Instagram, shares video revisiting her social media journey

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan commemorated her one year on Instagram by posting a montage of her pictures and videos from last year.

The 'Jab We Met' actor who welcomed her second baby on February 15 shared a quick edited clip on her Instagram account that features the many pictures and videos that she shared on the photo-sharing platform in the last year.

From her Diwali break, husband Saif Ali Khan's birthday bash, Himachal Pradesh trip to her recent pregnancy pictures, Kapoor included all in the short clip.

Taking it to the caption, she wrote, "Shall continue to have fun...," using heart emoticons.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into her comments section and left heart and lovestruck emoticons.

While the fans are still waiting for a glimpse of the second baby boy, Bebo's recent clip marks her third post on Instagram after the baby's birth. The first being a promotional post for her husband Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film, 'Bhoot Police', and the second was her throwback sun-kissed selfie flaunting her traditional pout.

Meanwhile, the new-parents Saif and Kareena hosted the former's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday at their new home on Friday. The birthday bash was attended by Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F, Bal Thackeray's grandson Aishvarya Thackeray and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan among others.

Before that, Saif and Kareena hosted BFFs Malaika Arora Kha, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawallah, Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor at their home.