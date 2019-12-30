Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor set sibling goals too high to match in vacation pictures

It's that time of the year! The end of the year means time for everyone to take a step back and enjoy some much-needed downtime with friends and family and Bollywood celebrities are no different.

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport to jet off to Switzerland to ring in the New Years after celebrating Christmas with their families and also attending the Christmas Annual Lunch hosted by the Kapoor family.

However, Kareena is all about family especially her sister Karisma with whom she shares a close bond and that is why Karisma also joined in on the fun and jetted off to Gstaad with her sister.

Being a social media queen, Karisma keeps fans updated with everything touristy and she didn't disappoint when it came to showing the fans a glimpse of an extravagant vacation.

Sharing a series of pictures on her story, Karisma wrote, "It's all Good News!" as a heads up for Kareena's latest release Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

However, amongst the many pictures shared by Karisma, the one which stood out was her and Bebo's glamorous picture from what looks like a dinner date, setting sibling goals too high for anyone to match.

Apart from the Kapoor-Khan clan, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal and Indian Skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are also currently in Gstaad to ring in the new year.