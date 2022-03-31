Kareena Kapoor reveals she warned Saif Ali Khan not to have another baby in his 60s

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's husband, has been praised by Kareena Kapoor for the amazing way he has nurtured and cared for his four children. From his first marriage to Amrita Singh, Saif has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. He has two sons with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She claims that Saif devotes attention to all of his children.

Speaking to Vogue, Kareena said, “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening. I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time and vice versa," she said.

Kareena also spoke about Saif and Taimur's relationship. She said that Tim is a people person. He wants to be a part of the family if there are others at home. He's also a miniature Saif, who aspires to be a rock star and spends his time with his father listening to AC/DC and Steely Dan. They have a fantastic bond. She said that he says, 'Abba is my best friend.'



Also read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan blamed audience for nepotism

Last year, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jehangir into their lives. Taimur was born in 2016 after the pair married in 2012. Sara (the eldest daughter) and Jehangir (the youngest) are 25 years apart in age.

Kareena will next be featured in Laal Singh Chaddha, a film starring Aamir Khan. She also has a project with Hansal Mehta and a series with Sujoy Ghosh based on The Devotion of Suspect X. Adipurush and Vikram Vedha are among Saif's upcoming projects.