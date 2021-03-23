Kareena Kapoor Khan has epic reaction to Saif Ali Khan saying Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are 'acing marriage'

Saif Ali Khan had once said that one of the most loved couples Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is the prototype of an ideal marriage. Saif had said the same in 2019 while speaking to his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on her chat show 'What Women Want'.

During the show, Kareena had asked Saif to name a celebrity couple who was 'acing marriage'. At the time, Saif had said, "I like Virat and Anushka. I think they look really nicely balanced together. They seem happy. Maybe it’s because my parents (cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore) had a similar balance that I kind of appreciate that. A movie star and a cricketer…different worlds."

Kareena had an epic reaction to Saif's response as she said, "But why aren’t you saying that we are also acing marriage, yeah? Not just Virat and Anushka!"

Kareena had also said, "No, but that's okay. We are at least setting some kind of goals, I think, in some way," to which Saif had replied saying, "Nazar na lage (to protect us from the evil eye), perhaps that’s why."

Saif also said that instead of idolising celebrity marriages, people should look up to "the non-famous person next door who has managed to send his kids to school".

Saif had said, "A nice, balanced middle-class life is also worthy of adulation in that sense. But unfortunately, we only know celebrities or we want to give examples."

Saif and Kareena had fallen in love on the sets of their film, 'Tashan', and got married on October 16, 2012. They have two sons Taimur Ali Khan and a one-month-old whose name they have not revealed yet.

As for Virat and Anushka, the power couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017 and welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11 this year.