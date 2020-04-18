Kareena Kapoor Khan gets 'special gift' from Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur in lockdown; see pic

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying quality time with her family in Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actress recently posted a picture where she received a lovely gift from her actor husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena posted a picture of Saif painting their Mumbai balcony with lovely flowers while in lockdown. The caption read, "When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like."

The photo showed Saif in his usual white kurta pajama but with a bandana on his forehead. He is painting a wall in their balcony with big, green flowers. Another lovely post shared by the actor showed her son Taimur Ali Khan as well as painting a wall in their balcony. "If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity... Try painting on it," she wrote.

Kareena has been keeping fans up to date with all that is happening with her family amid the lockdown. On Sunday, she treated her fans with photographs of her "Easter bunnies", Saif and son Taimur. Kareena took to Instagram and shared two pictures of her Taimur and Saif. In the image, Taimur is seen wearing a kurta-pajama with a face painting as a bunny and Saif is seen sitting behind his son lovingly looking at Taimur.

In addition to this, the actress also recently shared a photograph of herself along with Saif and Taimur on the beach. On the work front, Kareena was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium with actor Irrfan Khan and will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.