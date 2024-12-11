Kareena on Wednesday dropped the first pictures of their meeting with PM Narendra Modi. And what caught the major attention was PM’s autograph to her little munchkins, Taimur and Jeh.

The Kapoor family met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. The family members Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor, among others, invited the Prime Minister to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor.

Known as the ‘first family of the Hindi film industry’, the Kapoors have set to organise a film festival showcasing some of Raj Kapoor's most iconic movies, including Awaara, Sangam, and Mera Naam Joker. The family expected PM Modi’s presence at the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, which will commence on December 14.

On Wednesday, Kareena dropped the first few pictures of their meeting with the PM. And what caught the major attention was PM’s autograph to her little munchkins, Taimur and Jeh. Sharing the photo, Bebo wrote, “We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us.”

The post further read, “As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji’s artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come. We are proud to showcase his iconic films and remember the impact he had on Indian cinema with the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’. Dec 13-15, 2024 | 10 films | 40 cities | 135 cinemas. #100YearsOfRajKapoor.”

In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain and Nikhil Nanda posed with the prime minister. The Raj Kapoor Film Festival will be organised by R.K. Films, Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India. The grand event will showcase ten iconic films of the celebrated producer, director, and actor across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in India from December 13 to December 15, 2024, as per reports.