Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts 'in house Picasso' Taimur Ali Khan's painting, art in latest photos

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut earlier this year, the Veere Di Wedding actor has been giving a sneak-peak to her fans and followers of her lifestyle treating them with no-makeup selfies, throwback photos, workout snaps and more.

In fact, even during the lockdown, Kareena treated her fans with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan's photos, where the entire family can be seen spending quality time together.

Recently, the star took to her Instagram handle to post a cute photo of Taimur holding a little canvas board in his hands that has a lion painted on it. In another photo, Taimur can be seen holding a DIY lion, made out of paper. Kareena captioned the image, "Who's the king of the jungle now? #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso.

Earlier, Kareena had taken to her handle to post photos during the coronavirus-induced lockdown too. In one of her photos, where Taimur can be seen lying on Saif's back who is lying on a mat, she wrote, "Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally #FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings."

In another photo, where saif is seen holding a piece of cloth with hand imprints on it, Kareena wrote, "Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life...SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso."

In yet another photo from the #QuaranTimDiaries, Taimur can be seen painting on a wall. Kareena captioned it, "If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso."

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif announced that they are expecting their second child in a statement released to the media.

On the work front, while Saif will be seen playing he antagonist in Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush, Kareena will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.