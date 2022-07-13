Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys India vs England ODI in London, shares photo of Taimur watching his first cricket match

Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacationing in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her two little munchkins Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. On Tuesday, July 12, the Khan family, along with their friends, watched the first ODI match between India vs England at Kennington Oval.



Sharing the first photo on her Instagram Stories in which Indian and England cricket players can be seen behind Taimur who looks cool in a pink checkered shirt and blue jeans, the 3 Idiots actress wrote, "My first match (red heart emoji) India vs England (red heart emoji)".





In the next photo that the Heroine actress shared on her Instagram Stories, Saif Ali Khan is seen in a brown-shaded blazer, pink shirt, and grey pants with his sunglasses and Taimur can be seen making a funny expression. Along with the photo, Kareena wrote, "What are you doing Tim?" and added three laughing emojis.





Talking about the match, India thrashed the England team as the former dismissed the latter with just 110 runs on the scoreboard and easily chased the target of 111 runs in 19 overs without losing a single wicket. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was chosen as the Man of the Match as the Indian pacer took 6 wickets for just 19 runs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently completed the shooting of Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X and will be seen next in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood drama Forrest Gump.



The Advait Chandan directorial, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya, will release in cinemas on August 11, along with Aanand L Rai's family drama Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It is said to be the biggest box office clash of 2022.