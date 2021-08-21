Unmissable! Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable photo with son Jeh Ali Khan on his six-month birth anniversary
While Kareena is seen dressed in a black bikini top and pink bottoms, Jeh is seen wearing blue beach bottoms with cute prints.
Written By
Edited By
Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Source
DNA webdesk
Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share an unmissable photograph with her baby boy Jeh Ali Khan, to celebrate his six-month birth anniversary. In the latest photo, Kareena can be seen holing Jeh in her arms and planting a kiss on the side of his head with her eyes shut in an expression of immense love for her baby.
While Kareena is seen dressed in a black bikini top and pink bottoms, Jeh is seen wearing blue beach bottoms with cute prints. The mother-son duo stood in the backdrop of the pristine blue Maldivain beach waters while taking shade under a shed. Kareena had her hair tied in a neat top knot and flaunted her tan in the new picture from her vacay with her family.
In the photo, Jeh looks cute as a button and one wouldn't want to miss seeing this adorable photo. Take a look:
On Friday, Kareena upped her selfie game by sharing a drop-dead gorgeous picture from her ongoing trip in the Maldives. The 'Good Newwz' star took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture flaunting her beach tan while holding baby Jeh Ali Khan in her arms as he rested his head on her chest, peacefully taking a nap.
While Kareena was seen sporting a black monokini and oversized shades, baby Jeh was seen dressed in a white sleeveless onesie. "Lights Camera Naptime" Kareena wrote alongside the adorable photo.
Take a look at the photo here:
For the unversed, Kareena along with husband-actor Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh is vacationing in the Maldives, where they celebrated Saif's 51st birthday on Monday. Kareena has been treating her fans with sneak-peeks of the vacation through selfies and fun family photos.