Unmissable! Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable photo with son Jeh Ali Khan on his six-month birth anniversary

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share an unmissable photograph with her baby boy Jeh Ali Khan, to celebrate his six-month birth anniversary. In the latest photo, Kareena can be seen holing Jeh in her arms and planting a kiss on the side of his head with her eyes shut in an expression of immense love for her baby.

While Kareena is seen dressed in a black bikini top and pink bottoms, Jeh is seen wearing blue beach bottoms with cute prints. The mother-son duo stood in the backdrop of the pristine blue Maldivain beach waters while taking shade under a shed. Kareena had her hair tied in a neat top knot and flaunted her tan in the new picture from her vacay with her family.

In the photo, Jeh looks cute as a button and one wouldn't want to miss seeing this adorable photo. Take a look:

On Friday, Kareena upped her selfie game by sharing a drop-dead gorgeous picture from her ongoing trip in the Maldives. The 'Good Newwz' star took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture flaunting her beach tan while holding baby Jeh Ali Khan in her arms as he rested his head on her chest, peacefully taking a nap.

While Kareena was seen sporting a black monokini and oversized shades, baby Jeh was seen dressed in a white sleeveless onesie. "Lights Camera Naptime" Kareena wrote alongside the adorable photo.

Take a look at the photo here:

For the unversed, Kareena along with husband-actor Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh is vacationing in the Maldives, where they celebrated Saif's 51st birthday on Monday. Kareena has been treating her fans with sneak-peeks of the vacation through selfies and fun family photos.