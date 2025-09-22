Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable glimpse from her 45th birthday, celebrates the day with her boys: 'Busy with my...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 45th birthday with Saif, Taimur, Jeh, and heartfelt wishes from family and fans.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 07:42 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable glimpse from her 45th birthday, celebrates the day with her boys: 'Busy with my...'
Image credit: Instagram
It's a special Sunday for actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as she turned 45 today. She celebrated her birthday with her family and, of course, her favourite boys -- Saif, Taimur, and Jeh.

A while ago, Kareena took to Instagram and thanked her fans and loved ones for their wishes. She also shared a sneak peek into how she celebrated her birthday with her boys. "Felt all the love. So grateful. Thank you to each and everyone who wished me...I love you all. Busy with my boys today," she wrote, adding a picture of herself beaming beside birthday balloons inscribed with 'Happy Birthday Amma'."

Kareena has received numerous adorable birthday wishes. Kareena's elder sister, Karisma, dropped a sweet birthday note with a throwback picture. Calling Kareena her "best sister, best friend and beyond," Karisma wrote, "Happy birthday to my most precious sister. Love you mostest."

Soha Ali Khan posted a hilarious wish. Take a look "On your birthday - trying to channel my inner Bebo ... love you ! @kareenakapoorkhan happy birthday to the ultimate glam queen and our forever inspiration," she posted.

Kareena Kapoor, daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the film Refugee and has since established herself as one of the leading actresses of the industry with hits like Chameli, Jab We Met, and 3 Idiots.

She will next be seen sharing the screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'. In April, they all met for a brief meeting and officially announced the film.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

