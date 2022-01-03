Kareena Kapoor Khan ditches her 'eat healthy first Monday' plan of 2022 for a croissant

Even after being a mother to two little munchkins - Taimur and Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest actors in Hindi film industry as she follows a strict diet plan and fitness regime. The actress had planned to start 2022 on a healthy note as well but she ditched her plan for croissant.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday 3 January, Kareena shared her selfie eating a croissant. Her eyes are wide-open in the picture as she is seen enjoying her snack. She captioned it as "It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a crossaint so just go for it …#do what your heart desires…#its 2022 #make the most of it..." adding a red heart and a croissant emoji.



Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor also dropped a picture on her Instagram account in which the two ladies were seen eating strawberries and cream. She wrote, "Continuing the healthy monday #sistergoals #strawberriesandcream #its2022 #dowhaturheartdesires #lololoves" as the caption for her photo.

Meanwhile, on the work-front, the '3 Idiots' actor will make her comeback to the big screen with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. The Advait Chandan directorial is an adaptation of the Oscar-winning film 'Forrest Gump' and is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14th April 2022. She was last seen as Inspector Naina Kohli in 'Angrezi Medium' in 2020, which was the last theatrical release of the late actor Irrfan Khan.