Kareena Kapoor Khan denies signing Rajkumar Hirani's next opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Everybody has been waiting with bated breath for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next project after the failure of the 2018 film Zero. Rumours were strong that Shah Rukh has signed his next film with Rajkumar Hirani in which he will be paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

However, in a recent interview, Kareena denied the news and said that though she is excited to share screen space with him, there is no film on the cards as yet. Kareena spoke to Mumbai Mirror and said, "No, that’s not true. I love and respect Shah Rukh immensely and would love to work with him again. But there’s nothing happening at the moment."

However, Kareena took the opportunity to comment on her film with Irrfan Khan, her co-star in Angrezi Medium. "I was greedy about working with Irrfan, having worked with all the other Khans. The film would tick off another item on my bucket list," she said.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium has Kareena in a small but pivotal role as a police officer in London. "I love doing different roles and I have never really weighed a part based on its length. Moreover, I loved Hindi Medium and felt it deserved to be spun into a franchise, unlike most franchises today," she said.

On the work front, after Angrezi Medium, Kareena will reunite with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump. In addition to that, Kareena will also begin shooting for Karan Johar’s ambitious historical drama Takht this month that boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.