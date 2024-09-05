Twitter
Kareena Kapoor Khan demanded same fees as Shah Rukh Khan, lost film that made Preity Zinta a superstar, earned Rs...

Karan Johar first met Kareena Kapoor Khan at a party. At that time, the actress was only 18 years old. The filmmaker was so impressed with the actress at first sight that he gave her the iconic role of Poo in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 08:45 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Kareena Kapoor Khan demanded same fees as Shah Rukh Khan, lost film that made Preity Zinta a superstar, earned Rs...
Many Bollywood stars have written books in which unheard stories of the industry have been mentioned. Karan Johar's book 'An Unsuitable Boy' is also one such book. In this book, the filmmaker has revealed many unheard stories and tales of the industry. In 2003, Karan Johar made a film as a producer for which Kareena Kapoor was his first choice. The film did very well at the box office, but Kareena Kapoor Khan made such a special demand to sign the film that the film slipped out of her hands.

Karan Johar first met Kareena Kapoor Khan at a party. At that time, the actress was only 18 years old. The filmmaker was so impressed with the actress at first sight that he gave her the iconic role of Poo in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

This film and the role of Poo gave Kareena Kapoor Khan immense recognition and her popularity increased tremendously. From here, the bonding of both of them also became very good. When Karan Johar decided to make the 2003 film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', he approached Kareena first without a second thought.

Karan Johar was the producer of the film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', while Nikkhil Advani directed this film. So when Karan approached Kareena, she did not want to do this film. She believed that like her previous film 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge', this film being directed by newbie Nikkhil Advani would also be a flop. 

Along with this, Kareena Kapoor had asked for the same fees as Shah Rukh Khan for 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. Karan Johar mentioned this in his book and said that in those days his financial condition was very bad and he could not pay that much fee. Because of this, he did not cast Kareena Kapoor in the film.

After this incident, the conversation between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar also stopped. Both of them did not talk for almost a year but when Karan's father was admitted to the hospital, Kareena called him and asked about his health. This is how Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan rekindled their friendship. 

After Kareena Kapoor Khan refused, Preity Zinta was cast in the film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' along with Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The film made for Rs 30 crores did a business of Rs 86 crores at the box office. In the year 2004, this film became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

READ | This actor gave blockbuster film with Padmini Kolhapure, helped revive Raj Kapoor's career, tragically died due to..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
