Bollywood

Bollywood

'Desh ki Beti today is fearless': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone laud PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Highlighting PM Narendra Modi's thoughts on women empowerment, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone praised his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat on Sunday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2021, 11:28 AM IST

PM Modi addressed the 73rd episode of the Mann ki Baat program and the first episode of the year 2021 on Sunday. Hailing various departments and discussing many important events in the country, the prime minister also underlined the increasing participation of the country's women in different fields.

Kareena Kapoor Khan highlighted his thoughts on her Instagram account and shared a post that read, "From flying non-stop commercial flights to taking part in Republic Day parades, women's participation is increasing manifold. Desh ki Beti (Nation's daughter) today is fearless, courageous, and an equal participant in nation-building activities."

She also tagged the official Instagram account of the PM and noted, "#WomenSupportingWomen #MannKiBaat #PMOINDIA" in the caption.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone tweeted, "Be the change you wish to see in the world.”-Mahatma Gandhi. These words couldn’t be truer for these incredible women and every single woman around the world! #NariShakti #MannKiBaat @PMOIndia."

The Prime Minister accentuated the historic move where Air India's longest direct route flight with the all-women pilot team on January 11 landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from San Francisco, flying over the North Pole and covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometres.

Further appreciating women's achievements, the PM said, "You must have seen two women IAF officers creating history in this year's Republic Day parade. Be it any field, the participation of the nation's women is continuously increasing."

Two IAF women officers became the first women pilots to participate in the Republic Day parade. India's one of the first three women fighter pilots, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, became the first woman fighter pilot to be part of the Indian Air Force contingent at the Republic Day parade.

Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore became the first woman to be part of the flypast over Rajpath as she flew a Mi-17 V5 helicopter in a formation of four choppers.

