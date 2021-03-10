Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Kareena Kapoor Khan debuts Balayage hair colour, poses for beautiful photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan teased fans with her latest photos on her Instagram page.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2021, 07:19 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan debuts Balayage hair colour, poses for beautiful photos
Kareena Kapoor Khan

After going on a test drive with Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out of her house once again after welcoming their second baby. The actor underwent a hair transformation and shared a few glimpses of the same on her Instagram page. Before changing the colour of her hair, Kareena conducted a poll and asked her fans - Balayage or Blonde. Well, the actor has chosen Balayage and she looks as gorgeous as ever.

Kareena shared a photo on her Instagram page in which she is seen wearing a grey top and flaunted her beautiful hairdo. The actor wrote, "Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers. Thank you my absolutely fabulous @yiannitsapatori."

Whereas Yianni Tsapatori shared Bebo's photos and wrote, "@kareenakapoorkhan from dark to star #40isthenew30 #kareenakapoor #hair #haircolor #haircut #balayage #yiannitsapatori."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori)

Meanwhile, Kareena, on International Women's Day 2021, shared a glimpse of her second son much to the excitement of her fans.

While announcing the arrival of their second baby, Saif said in a statement, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

During an interaction with The Times of India, when Randhir Kapoor was asked about Taimur's reaction to becoming a big brother, the veteran actor said, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife who gets married for the third time?
6 quirky offbeat honeymoon destinations in India
Sexy Photos of Gandii Baat 6 actor Amika Shail that are 'too hot to handle'
Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023
Who was Tunisha Sharma, the 20-year-old TV actress who died by suicide?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 277 Executive posts, apply at gailonline.com
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.