Kareena Kapoor Khan debuts Balayage hair colour, poses for beautiful photos

After going on a test drive with Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out of her house once again after welcoming their second baby. The actor underwent a hair transformation and shared a few glimpses of the same on her Instagram page. Before changing the colour of her hair, Kareena conducted a poll and asked her fans - Balayage or Blonde. Well, the actor has chosen Balayage and she looks as gorgeous as ever.

Kareena shared a photo on her Instagram page in which she is seen wearing a grey top and flaunted her beautiful hairdo. The actor wrote, "Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers. Thank you my absolutely fabulous @yiannitsapatori."

Whereas Yianni Tsapatori shared Bebo's photos and wrote, "@kareenakapoorkhan from dark to star #40isthenew30 #kareenakapoor #hair #haircolor #haircut #balayage #yiannitsapatori."

Meanwhile, Kareena, on International Women's Day 2021, shared a glimpse of her second son much to the excitement of her fans.

While announcing the arrival of their second baby, Saif said in a statement, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

During an interaction with The Times of India, when Randhir Kapoor was asked about Taimur's reaction to becoming a big brother, the veteran actor said, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."