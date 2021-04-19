'Came back gaining 8 kilos after my trip to Tuscany with Saif': Kareena Kapoor Khan's candid secret of binging on pizza

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently starred as a guest in the new celebrity-based cookery show titled Star vs Food. During her stint, the actor dished out several food-related secrets about herself, her family and even friends from the film industry. Kareena shared a candid secret of her enjoying delectable pizzas on a trip to Tuscany, Italy she previously took with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.

The Jab We Met actor stated, "We went for a holiday to Tuscany and we had all these amazing brick oven pizzas and I came back gaining eight kilos because all I did was watch that chef make pizzas day in and day out. It was like art, making a pizza is easy but starting from scratch and actually doing it the way they do is an art."

Talking about being health conscious over the years, Kareena shared, "I think most of the times actors have been very healthy with what they eat. This generation especially is extremely conscious of their food, no gluten, no sugar, or everyone is on some sort of packed meal."

KKK also said, "Back when Karisma (Kapoor) was still in the movies, people were not as conscious of food, but today's generation is always interested in knowing what’s in their meal, from salt to the quantity of oil. I was shocked by the amount of oil that goes into making the Pesto sauce that we made today. So, I think everyone is conscious including me because it’s in my family to put on weight easily, so I have to be extra careful."