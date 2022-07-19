Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on her pregnancy rumours, says, Saif has...'

Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are the two sons of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who loves them both dearly. The actress, who is currently vacationing in London with Saif Ali Khan and their children, is in the news because she is reportedly expecting her third child. You did read that correctly. Bebo's baby bump can be seen in a viral photo of Kareena and Saif with a pal taken in London, according to internet users. However, the actress has since disclosed on Instagram whether or not she is expecting a child.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “It’s the pasta and wine guys…calm down…ufffff…Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country..Enjoy..KKK.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Tashan actor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

Apart from that, she will be making her digital debut with director Sujoy Ghosh's next film based on the bestselling novel The Devotion of Suspect X opposite actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix.