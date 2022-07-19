Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on her pregnancy rumours, says, Saif has...'

ABebo's baby bump can be seen in a viral photo of Kareena and Saif with a pal taken in London, according to internet users.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:03 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on her pregnancy rumours, says, Saif has...'
Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are the two sons of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who loves them both dearly. The actress, who is currently vacationing in London with Saif Ali Khan and their children, is in the news because she is reportedly expecting her third child. You did read that correctly. Bebo's baby bump can be seen in a viral photo of Kareena and Saif with a pal taken in London, according to internet users. However, the actress has since disclosed on Instagram whether or not she is expecting a child.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “It’s the pasta and wine guys…calm down…ufffff…Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country..Enjoy..KKK.”

Whats-App-Image-2022-07-19-at-10-47-06-PM

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Tashan actor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

Apart from that, she will be making her digital debut with director Sujoy Ghosh's next film based on the bestselling novel The Devotion of Suspect X opposite actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU June TEE 2022 to begin from July 22 : Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.