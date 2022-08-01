Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Twitter trend, says 'I feel sad also because..'

Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

On social media, users are quick to voice their opinions, and Laal Singh Chaddha, an upcoming film starring Aamir Khan, was recently called for a boycott. While co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan acknowledged that opinions are developing but that people must learn to overcome them, Aamir pleaded with internet users to refrain from reacting so strongly.

Talking about the boycott trend, Kareena told ETimes “That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

For the unversed, Aamir Khan urged people to not boycott his film. During a recent media interaction, Laal Singh Chaddha star was asked to react to the Twitter trend.

As per the India Today report, the actor shared his thoughts on the boycott trend and said, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

For the unversed, Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been trending on Twitter as social media users are asking netizens to boycott Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan starrer, therefore, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending.