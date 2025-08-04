Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'

Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new features; check fee, timings
BOLLYWOOD
Now, Team India's next challenge is the T20 Asia Cup 2025, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates from 9-28 September. India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, and United Arab Emirates; while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh.
India won the final Test match against England by just six runs at the Oval stadium in London, and the film industry is celebrating the squad's win, as they levelled the 5 match series by 2-2, snatching the victory from the jaws of defeat. England won the first and the third Test, while India won the second and the fifth Test with the fourth Test match ended in a draw.
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a still of Mohammed Siraj from the match as he took a total of nine wickets in the last Test match and was named the Player of the Match. Apart from sharing the fast bowler's photo, the Laal Singh Chadhha actress wrote, "Jai Hind."
Kareena’s Ki & Ka co-actor Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram, and shared a note, lauding Mohammed Siraj for his fighting spirit. He wrote, "@mohammedsirajofficial Miyaan kya baat hai !!! Dil khol ke celebrate ki jeeye aap. Catch jo hokar na hua uske bawajood to come and bowl like this on day 5 to draw the series. Amongst the many well deserved winners of the player of the match and series mere liye aap ho for the spirit u showed Desh ke liye ladke jeete ho aap aaj. Jai hind @indiancricketteam."
Anil Kapoor took to his X, formerly Twitter, shared the moment of India's victory in a small clip, aand wrote, "What a fight. What a finish. Team India doesn’t play safe, they play like legends." However, he refrained from saying, “What a player” leading to a moment missed in pop-culture arc. Veteran actor Anupam Kher also wrote on X, "Team India Zindabad!!! Jai Hind."
