Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new features; check fee, timings

Donald Trump's BIG announcement on tariffs against India: 'I will be...'

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK authorities to...

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'

BIG move by Delhi govt on private school fee hikes, tables bill to...

Increased tariffs bring THIS much to US economy, Donald Trump indicates cash relief, experts fear ...

Not Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, this state is known as UPSC factory with highest number of IAS officers

Meet man, Indian-origin billionaire, who claimed AI will take 80% of jobs in...; advises students to...

After clinching Oval Test, how many games does Team India need to win to qualify for WTC Final in 2027?

Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya breaks his silence on their divorce rumours two years after marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new features; check fee, timings

Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new featu

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK authorities to...

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK author

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'

Kareena, Arjun, Anil celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'

Now, Team India's next challenge is the T20 Asia Cup 2025, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates from 9-28 September. India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, and United Arab Emirates; while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 08:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'
Mohammed Siraj-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor

TRENDING NOW

    India won the final Test match against England by just six runs at the Oval stadium in London, and the film industry is celebrating the squad's win, as they levelled the 5 match series by 2-2, snatching the victory from the jaws of defeat. England won the first and the third Test, while India won the second and the fifth Test with the fourth Test match ended in a draw.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a still of Mohammed Siraj from the match as he took a total of nine wickets in the last Test match and was named the Player of the Match. Apart from sharing the fast bowler's photo, the Laal Singh Chadhha actress wrote, "Jai Hind."

    Kareena’s Ki & Ka co-actor Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram, and shared a note, lauding Mohammed Siraj for his fighting spirit. He wrote, "@mohammedsirajofficial Miyaan kya baat hai !!! Dil khol ke celebrate ki jeeye aap. Catch jo hokar na hua uske bawajood to come and bowl like this on day 5 to draw the series. Amongst the many well deserved winners of the player of the match and series mere liye aap ho for the spirit u showed Desh ke liye ladke jeete ho aap aaj. Jai hind @indiancricketteam."

    Anil Kapoor took to his X, formerly Twitter, shared the moment of India's victory in a small clip, aand wrote, "What a fight. What a finish. Team India doesn’t play safe, they play like legends." However, he refrained from saying, “What a player” leading to a moment missed in pop-culture arc. Veteran actor Anupam Kher also wrote on X, "Team India Zindabad!!! Jai Hind."

    Now, Team India's next challenge is the T20 Asia Cup 2025, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates from 9-28 September. India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, and United Arab Emirates; while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh.

    READ | Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...
    What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...
    3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refinery, military sites
    3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refine
    Joe Root creates world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat in WTC history
    Joe Root creates world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat
    Gurugram rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls; children spotted swimming on flooded roads, watch viral video
    A video showing children in Gurugram swimming in muddy, rainy water has raised c
    India's newest weapon has 144 missiles, track enemies from 500 km, it is built by...
    India's newest weapon has 144 missiles, track enemies from 500 km, it is built b
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
    Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
    From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
    Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
    5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
    5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
    7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
    7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
    Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
    Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE