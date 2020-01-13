Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan earn Rs 1.5 crore only for appearing at an event, courtesy Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are back in town with Taimur Ali Khan. We have now learned that Saif and Kareena will be attending an event today. The couple will be paid handsomely for being at an event promoting a baby care product.

Due to Taimur Ali Khan's popularity, the baby care brand followed up with and signed Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. More so, today, just for a three-hour-appearance, Saif and Kareena, more popularly known as Saifeena, will be paid Rs. 1.5 crores.

Confirming the same, a source told Mid-Day, "The head honchos of the brand were eager to get Saif-Kareena on board and have been in talks with them for over a year. While their star power was the primary driving factor, one of the reasons for reaching out to the couple was their son Taimur Ali Khan's popularity that cuts across age groups,"

The source added, "Although the duo had turned down the offer earlier, they did a rethink when the brand officials persisted over the past few months. It was only recently that they decided to lend their face to the product. They are expected to take home a fat pay cheque of Rs 1.5 crore for a three-hour appearance today."

The couple was snapped at the airport tomorrow. They were mobbed by a crowd who wanted to take selfies with them. While Kareena obliged, Saif, who had Taimur in his arms, violently pushed people who refused to give up on taking a selfie with him and Taimur in his hand.