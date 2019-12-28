Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor bump into Varun Dhawan in Switzerland; check out latest photo

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are enjoying their time in Gstaad, Switzerland. They have headed for their annual New Years' vacation and are joined by Karisma Kapoor this time. On Friday, Lolo took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos enjoying skiing amidst snowfall. Taimur looked cute as a button in his winter clothes and the photos are too beautiful to miss.

Today, Karisma and Kareena bumped into a Bollywood actor amidst ski time in Switzerland. Yes, we are talking about none other than Varun Dhawan. Lolo shared a sweet photo posing with Kareena and Varun. In the photo, Kareena is seen donning a red winter jacket and white denim, while Karisma wore a black sweater and a jacket with pink trousers. VD looked handsome in a blue T-Shirt and matching trousers with a winter jacket.

Karisma captioned the photo stating, "See who we met ! @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays"

Check out the photo below:

Interestingly, Varun has starred in two Bollywood remakes of Karisma's films namely Judwaa 2 and Coolie No 1.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's latest release Good Newwz has finally hit the screens on Friday. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is directed by Raj Mehta.

Talking about Varun, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming dance flick Street Dancer 3D co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is hitting the screens on January 24, 2020.