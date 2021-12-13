Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19

The Covid-19 danger has significantly reduced in the nation but the fear is still pertinent among the masses. According to ZeeNews report that quotes BMC sources, actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed the people, who came in contact with both the actresses, to undergo an RTPCR test. The people who came in contact with them are currently being traced by the governing civic body in Mumbai .No official confirmation has been made yet by either Kareena or Amrita.

The two ladies are best friends with each other. The two of them have been attending a lot of parties in the B-town recently. Last week, Kareena and Amrita had attended the dinner party hosted by Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor. The girls night was also attended by their sisters - Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor, Kareena's manager Poonam Damania and famous fahsion designer Masaba Gupta.

On the work-front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It is the Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning 'Forrest Gump' and is set to release on 14th April 2022.