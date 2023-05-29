Kareena Kapoor Khan amps up the glamour quotient in black ensemble at Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2023, see photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan added glamour to the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 with her presence. After appearing in an easy-breezy look in a beige and brown sleeveless top, paired with matching baggy pants and posing with former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on the qualifying day on Saturday, the actress served another comfy yet stylish look on the race day on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a few pictures from Monaco. The images show Kareena posing in Puma’s black athleisure that she paired with a black coat and white shoes. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress looked stunning in minimal makeup and a sleek bun. The red lip colour elevated her sporty, formal look.

Fans heaped praises on her after seeing her stunning pictures. "Good looks, good looks, and good looks,” a fan commented, borrowing her famous dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Another wrote, "No one is like our Bebo". "Pretty Hot and Tempting!", read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be making her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, the film will be out on Netflix later this year. She also has Hansal Mehta's murder mystery thriller lined up for release, which is tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders.

Kareena is currently shooting for her next film The Crew in which she will be sharing screen space with her Udta Punjab co-star Diljit Dosanjh and other two leading ladies Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan who made his directorial debut with Lootcase, starring the actress's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, married to Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan.



