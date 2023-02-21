Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, others share adorable photos from Jeh Ali Khan's birthday celebration

Credit: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan`s son Jehangir Ali Khan turned two on Tuesday, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and extended heartfelt wishes to Jeh.

Marking the special occasion, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her nephew. She dropped an adorable picture with him along with a caption, "All tied up #herecomes2 . Happy birthday to my J baba love you moistest."

Sharing the picture where Malaika Arora is seen giving a peck on Jeh' s cheek and both are dressed in white outfits.She captioned the picture, "It`s our cutieee patooties jeh babas bday."Amrita Arora shared a smiling picture of Kareena and Jeh baba and wrote, "Happy birthday our doll Jeh baba."Soha Ali Khan dropped a cute picture of Jeh, who can be seen lying on the couch with cushion over him.

The cushion that read, " its my Birthday."Saif`s sister Saba Pataudi dropped a series of pictures of baby Jeh. Sharing the pictures, she penned a sweet birthday wish, "Rule the world...My darling Jeh! May luck love n blessing. Pave your path, Forever! Love You my Munchkin! Happy 2nd Birthday."Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a cute picture in which Randhir and Jeh could be seen looking at each other and making cute pout faces in front of a dining table.

She wrote, Happy happiest bday to this cutie."Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Jeh the cuteness."Kunal Kemmu took to Insta story and uploaded a funny picture of himself with little one.

Alongwith the photo, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Jeh baba!! Love you lil lion."Neha Dhupia also wished Jeh and wrote, Happy happy jeh baba to having "two" much fun two-gether."

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor shared two throwback pictures of Jeh from the sets of her HansalMehta film in London, which show him in a grumpy mood as he refuses to leave her lap.

Describing the particular moment, Kareena wrote, "Doesn`t want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022. Forever and more."

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh. (With inputs from ANI)