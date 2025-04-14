Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, written by Vishal Dadlani and Niranjan Iyengar, and sung by Akon and Hamsiya Iyer, Chammak Challo from Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Ra.One became a chartbuster in 2011 and is still a favourite at Indian nightclubs.

Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised her fans by grooving to her hit song Chammak Challo from the 2011 superhero film Ra.One, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal in the leading roles. While attending a jewellery brand event in Dubai, Kareena left everyone nostalgic as she danced her heart out to the track. The viral video from the event showcased the Jab We Met actress dancing to the smashing song in a stunning sage-green embellished saree.

Netizens showered the comments section of the viral video with love and appreciation for Kareena. One of them wrote, "She will always be the Queen of Bollywood", while another added, "She's aging fine like a wine." "The 'IT GIRL' for a reason. She is never loosing that charm", read another comment. One of her fans wrote, "Best actress and the most beautiful woman from Bollywood ever."

Sung by the Senegalese-American rapper Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam aka Akon and Hamsika Iyer, composed by Vishal-Shekhar (Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani), and written by Vishal Dadlani and Niranjan Iyengar, Chammak Challo became a chartbuster song and is still a favourite at Indian nightclubs. However, Ra.One failed at the box office as the Anubhav Sinha directorial earned Rs 115 crore net in India against its budget of Rs 130 crore. Though over the years, the Shah Rukh Khan film has gained its own cult following.

so kareena just saved my day by dancing chammak challo pic.twitter.com/wlDpYWsfOF — (@itsmeletii) April 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action thriller clashed at the box office with Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, that starred Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, on Diwali 2024. Both the movies turned out to be commercial successes as Singham Again earned Rs 370 crore globally and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 minted Rs 390 crore worldwide.

