Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

Netizens share hilarious reactions to Kareena Kapoor adjusting her ghoonghat in the throwback video of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's wedding.

Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with industrialist Sunjay Kapur in a high-profile wedding at the actress's ancestral home Krishna Raj Bungalow in Mumbai in 2003. The two eventually divorced in 2016 and continue to co-parent their children, a 19-year-old daughter named Samaira Kapoor and a 14-year-old son named Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Now, a clip from Karisma and Sunjay's wedding video is going viral on social media.

In the clip shared by the Instagram handle DeepDream, Kareena Kapoor is seated right behind her sister Karisma during the latter's wedding ceremony. Dressed in a green lehenga, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress is seen adjusting her ghoonghat (veil) in the small video, and this moment has sparked hilarious reactions from the netizens.

Reacting to the clip, one Instagram user wrote, "Kareena bilkul typical UP shaadiyon me hone wali bahu lag rahi h (Kareena looks like the typical daughter-in-law attending weddings in UP)", while another added, "Kareena is every girl who is constantly bothered by the aunties to cover the head in such ceremonies." "Am I the only one laughing seeing Kareena", read another comment.

Kareena and Karisma's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor are seen happily taking part in the wedding celebrations in the video. Other Kapoor family members including Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, and Rima Jain are also seen posing with the then newlyweds Karisma and Sunjay in the clip.

The wedding video is set to the song Ek Dil Hai filmed on Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in the family drama Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love. The 2001 film, directed by Suneel Darshan, also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee, Juhi Chawla, Mohnish Behl, Alok Nath, Shakti Kapoor, and Ashish Vidyarthi in the leading roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma is now seen judging the dance reality show India's Best Dancer 4 on Sony TV. Her co-judges in the show are ace choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. The show is being hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Aniket Chauhan.

