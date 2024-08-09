Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

'Bumrah mera smash nahi khel paaega': Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal responds to KKR star's controversial remark

WATCH: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's surprising temple Visit in Panama during their honeymoon, watch

Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India; price starts at Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

8 animals that hibernate in summer

8 animals that hibernate in summer

7 high-fiber superfoods breakfasts for gut health

7 high-fiber superfoods breakfasts for gut health

7 foods with more protein than eggs

7 foods with more protein than eggs

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

Netizens share hilarious reactions to Kareena Kapoor adjusting her ghoonghat in the throwback video of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's wedding.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 08:24 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'
Kareena Kapoor at Karisma Kapoor's wedding/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with industrialist Sunjay Kapur in a high-profile wedding at the actress's ancestral home Krishna Raj Bungalow in Mumbai in 2003. The two eventually divorced in 2016 and continue to co-parent their children, a 19-year-old daughter named Samaira Kapoor and a 14-year-old son named Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Now, a clip from Karisma and Sunjay's wedding video is going viral on social media.

In the clip shared by the Instagram handle DeepDream, Kareena Kapoor is seated right behind her sister Karisma during the latter's wedding ceremony. Dressed in a green lehenga, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress is seen adjusting her ghoonghat (veil) in the small video, and this moment has sparked hilarious reactions from the netizens.

Reacting to the clip, one Instagram user wrote, "Kareena bilkul typical UP shaadiyon me hone wali bahu lag rahi h (Kareena looks like the typical daughter-in-law attending weddings in UP)", while another added, "Kareena is every girl who is constantly bothered by the aunties to cover the head in such ceremonies." "Am I the only one laughing seeing Kareena", read another comment.

Kareena and Karisma's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor are seen happily taking part in the wedding celebrations in the video. Other Kapoor family members including Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, and Rima Jain are also seen posing with the then newlyweds Karisma and Sunjay in the clip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DeepDream (@deepxedits8)

The wedding video is set to the song Ek Dil Hai filmed on Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in the family drama Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love. The 2001 film, directed by Suneel Darshan, also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee, Juhi Chawla, Mohnish Behl, Alok Nath, Shakti Kapoor, and Ashish Vidyarthi in the leading roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma is now seen judging the dance reality show India's Best Dancer 4 on Sony TV. Her co-judges in the show are ace choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. The show is being hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Aniket Chauhan.

READ | Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Days after video showing Vinod Kambli struggling to walk goes viral, ex-India cricketer finally breaks silence, says 'I

Days after video showing Vinod Kambli struggling to walk goes viral, ex-India cricketer finally breaks silence, says 'I

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh as new head coach of junior men’s team

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh as new head coach of junior men’s team

'You may be celebrity, but...': VP Dhankhar tells Jaya Bachchan

'You may be celebrity, but...': VP Dhankhar tells Jaya Bachchan

Supreme Court stays ban imposed on hijab in Mumbai college, Says 'will you ban girls wearing...'

Supreme Court stays ban imposed on hijab in Mumbai college, Says 'will you ban girls wearing...'

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Top electric cycles to buy in India

Top electric cycles to buy in India

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement