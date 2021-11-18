Kareena Kapoor flaunts her 'Chands' from Pataudi, shares Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh pictures

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who is holidaying in Pataudi with her family, on Thursday evening dropped pictures of her ‘chands’ on social media. The actress shared pictures of her family which includes Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and her younger son, Jehangir on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a ‘Chand Series’ in which the moon can be seen resting between a few layers of clouds. While sharing a picture with Taimur, Kareena wrote, “With my chand 1 (heart-eyes emoji).” She can be seen wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Take a look:

Kareena then posted a picture with hubby Said Ali Khan with the caption, “And the best for the last.” Saif, who was wearing a white Kurta, will be seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ that will be released on November 19.

Kareena, somehow, managed to get Jeh clicked. While dropping a picture with him, she wrote, “Between the chand and his bedtime... but I managed yay!! series complete.”

For the unversed, Kareena was 36 when she welcomed her first child Taimur with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. After five years, in February 2021, she turned mother again as she gave birth to her son Jeh. On the sets of ‘Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri’, Kareena also opened up about how she balances her time between the two kids.

“I think that the fact is that I am a very calm person, I am very composed. I divide my time well. Like I know Taimur needs me at this point in time. You know I am lucky that he now wakes up later than Jeh's so I know I have to be with Jeh for that hour while he has his breakfast and then once Jeh’s breakfast is done I know Taimur's time is you know coming in. So I just balance it out. The idea is to not have too much pressure on like doing things. The idea is to involve children to take part in your daily life. It's not like we have to do this and we have to do that. We are not those kind of parents,” she stated.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which features Aamir Khan in the lead role.