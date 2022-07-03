Kareena Kapoor cuddles Jeh Ali Khan 'under the rainbow,' adorable photo goes viral

Credit: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor often shares her family photos on social media. Her latest photo with Jeh Ali Khan is doing rounds on Instagram. She can be seen hugging her munchkin ‘under the rainbow’.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever…?? cause there is nothing else I want or no where else I would rather be…” The photo went viral in no time, fans and celebs started commenting on it. Rhea Kapoor wrote, “What a beautiful picture.” Saba Pataudi, Neha Dhupia and others dropped hearts under the post.

Take a look:

Earlier, Saif's sister Saba Pataudi shared an image on her Instagram where the elder Taimur is holding notorious Jeh and the former is surprised with the little one.

Saba posted the image with the caption that says, "SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim Small brother grabs! #jehjaan Younger ones are always playing around !! That's why we have a protective older "bhaijaan."

As soon as the pictures surfaced, netizens have gone gaga over their adorability. A user said, "Awwww mashallah such cute pics." Another user added, "Very nice family." On the user said, "This pic set my mood right, love u bebo fr producing such beautiful kids." A netizen added, "Mashallah kisi ki najar Na Lage." Another netizen added, "Ya Allah patoudi khandan ko apne hifzo aman mein rakhna aameen."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mother of Taimur and Jeh. Kareena had shared an adorable post. Kareena took away Instagram with a storm when she posted a cute picture of Kareena having a playful time with her little ones in the blue. Kareena celebrated Mother's Day with this picture, and she gave funny names to her kids. "The length and breadth of my life. Happy Mother’s Day."

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.