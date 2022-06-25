Kareena Kapoor celebrates Karisma Kapoor's birthday, calls her 'pride of our family'

Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor

Actress Kareena Kapoor wished her sister Karisma Kapoor on her 48th birthday with an adorable photo and her heartfelt message. The Jab We Met star took her feelings for her elder sister to her social media, and shared a cute photo of baby Karisma. Khan's post for Karisma justifies the fact that she along with Kapoors look upon her, and Kareena even called her as the 'pride of her family.'

The photo Kareena posted on her Instagram is her favourite moment of the birthday girl, and she shared the photo with a caption that says, "To the pride of our family…This is my most favourite picture of you...Aaj Sab bolo...Happy birthday to our LoLo. #just the best sister ever…@therealkarismakapoor."

Here's the post

After Kareena's post, several contemporaries and other artists also wished the Raja Babu star. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy birthday Lolo." Ranveer Singh posted heart emojis. Amruta Arora Ladakh also replied to the post and said, "Ohhh lolo (heart emojis) happy birthday to our loveliest." Director Zoya Akhtar also commented on the photo saying, "How cute (smiley emoji) happy b Lolo." Director Prem Soni also wished her saying, "Happy birthday dearest @therealkarismakapoor sending u love."

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. A recent video from the Laal Singh Chaddha set shows how Aamir Khan worried Kareena Kapoor would 'run away' from the film. They can be seen discussing the song in the video that Kareena Kapoor posted in advance of the single Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi's release. Kareena can be heard singing along in the opening moments of the video, telling the camera team that it is her favourite song from the film. At the second segment of the video, Aamir can be seen in a recording studio sporting the Laal Singh Chaddha appearance, which includes a thick beard, long hair, and a blue cap. He is shown indicating with his phone that the song “Ye gaana sunke Kareena ne bola 'this is the song of the decade. Ye ab main usko sunauga toh boligi, yeh kya kardia. Heroine apni bhaag jayegi" Laal Singh Chaddha releases in cinemas on August 11.