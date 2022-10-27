Kareena Kapoor carries son Jeh Ali Khan in her arms as they arrive at Mumbai airport

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Just over a week after returning from London, Kareena Kapoor and her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, commonly known as Jeh, took a late-night flight out of Mumbai. Just after the Diwali celebrations, Kareena and the child left for an undisclosed destination. A paparazzi account uploaded a video of the mother and son exiting the automobile to Instagram.

In the video, Kareena is seen walking toward the Mumbai airport's main entrance gate while holding Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms. Jeh held his mum while keeping his eyes wide open to the photographers as they passed. Kareena dressed for the journey with a black sweatshirt, coordinating tights, and white sneakers. She wore black sunglasses as well. Jeh was wearing a blue shirt with coordinating pants.

Take a look at the video here:

Like most star kids, Jehangir Ali Khan, lovingly called Jeh, is often photographed by paparazzi out and about with his parents or caretakers in the city of Mumbai. However, it has been noted by some paps that Jeh is mostly seen wearing a sombre expression and expressed their concern over it.

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif welcome their second son in February 2021. They had become parents to their elder son Taimur in 2016. Saif and Kareena exchanged the solemn vows on October 16, 2012.

While speaking about raising her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, in a recent interview, Kareena said that both her sons "have to understand" that both her husband Saif Ali Khan and she "working parents." Kareena told News18.com in an interview, "My kids have to understand that because both Saif and I are working parents. And it's something I've always told Taimur." Kareena added that she's been going to work since Taimur was seven months old while adding that she makes it a point to tell him that while on some days, she needs to go out, on others, his father has to.