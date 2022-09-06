Karan Singh Grover calls his pregnant wife Bipasha Basu 'all mine' as he shares adorable new photo

Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

On August 16, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced that they are expecting their first child as the couple shared beautiful photos from their maternity shoot. And now, on Monday, September 5, the Hate Story 3 actor dropped a mushy post with her wife in which the couple can be seen sharing a tight hug.

Along with the adorable picture, he wrote, "All mine!!! #monkeylove." The Ajnabee actress was seen dressed in a black sheer dress while her husband was seen wearing a cream-coloured printed oversized shirt in the photo. The former also took to the comments section and wrote, "Cutie pie", and added a red heart emoji.

As soon as the picture was shared, the actors' fans started praising the couple. One Instagram user wrote, "You guys are adorable", while another comment read, "Love all the three of u". One fan wrote, "Cuteness overloaded", while another commented, "Just amazing."

On August 23, Karan penned a long note on his Instagram account and shared his thoughts on embracing fatherhood. He wrote that when he got to know about them being pregnant, he got so excited that he thought he would explode into fireworks made of joy. He also shared that he had never imagined how the feeling of becoming a father would be so intense.



Showering love on his wife Bipasha, Karan called her a miracle woman and wrote, "Every step of the way witnessing what a lady goes through during this time, just witnessing the infinite , unspoken, unexpressed and sometimes unnoticed hardships that she goes through for this unfathomable miracle to happen inside of her…it’s just for me the truest explanation of what unconditional love is, what god is, what a creator is."

For the unversed. Bipasha and Karan had met on the sets of their 2015 horror film Alone and tied the knot with each other in 2016.