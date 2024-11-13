Karan Oberoi, Sudhanshu Pandey and other band members of A Band of Boys talk about the inspiration behind the reunion of the boys' band after decades, and the revival of albums with it.

The OG Indie band group, A Band of Boys is back and how. The Indian boy band led by actor Karan Oberoi, along with Sudhanshu Pandey, Siddharth Haldipur, Sherrin Varghese, and Chintoo Bhosle have reunited after two decades and come up with their album A Band of Boys Reignite. The band had a special conversation with DNA India, speaking about their inspiration to make a comeback and bringing back the trend of the album in the Gen-Z era.

The pack of boys were full of maddening energy and the conversation was nothing less than a candid chat that we had with our long-lost friends. When asked about the inspiration for bringing back the band, Chintoo instantly revealed, "This guy (pointing toward Karan) is a mad guy who kept us together, and when our jamming reel went viral, he was among the first to decide to 'Reignite' the band.

Addressing the elephant in the house, Karan was asked how difficult was it to bring his boys' band back, and he said, "We never left, we were always together. Even though I was going through that bad phase (false rape case) they were with me, and this shows our bond. However, the response we got for her impromptu reel made me realise that there are fans, and music lovers who still want to listen to albums, a collection of songs with different genres and moods, where everyone has their favourite song, and that's we decided to bring back album." He further added, "Some trends are timeless. Music travelled from LPs, then cassettes, CDs, pen drives, and now streaming. Though we are in the digital space, the magic of owning an LP, cassette, or CD is irreplaceable.

Sherrin Varghese instantly added his point, "You know that LPs are back. The revival of vinyl is such a huge hit, and that is because the impact or the sound that these records can produce is unmatchable, and you can't enjoy them even on HD streaming."

Karan continued, "Similarly the trend of album was not dead. It was still there, waiting to be revived. I am glad we got the support of our music label, who trusted in us. After we released our album, many of my friends from the industry told me that they are also bringing their albums, and I think that's brilliant;"

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who is popularly known for playing Vanraj in Anupamaa, made his comeback into the band after 23 years. Sharing his side of the story, he said, "When I used put up my singing videos on Instagram, many young fans would be surprised and text me 'Sir aap kitna acha gaate hai'. They are unaware of the fact that singing has been my passion. It felt great to be back from where we started, and we are going super-strong with it."

Till now, the songs Gori Again, Nazron Se Dhokha, Sochna Kya? Le Chaloon and Manwa Re are out and three have crossed more than 1 million views on YouTube. Emphasizing further the big plan for the band, Karan added, "We will have full country tour concerts and we are also working on our next big album," Karan concluded with a smile.

