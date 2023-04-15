Search icon
Watch: Karan Kundra turns cheerleader for Tejasswi Prakash as he watches her film School College Ani Life in theatre

Karan Kundrra is proud of his love Tejasswi Prakash, and he was enjoying the actress' latest Marathi film School College Ani Life in a special screening.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most loved jodis on television. TejRan fans keep a close look at every activity of the duo. On April 14, Tejasswi Prakash's Marathi romantic drama, School College Ani Life was released in cinemas, and Tejasswi and Karan attended a special screening of the movie. 

A proud boyfriend, Karan decided to create a special memory from the screening, by recording the entry scene of Tejasswi. As soon as Prakash appeared in the movie, Karan hooted loudly, and she received a thunderous round of applause as well. Even Tejasswi shouted with excitement, and the actress was overwhelmed by the response. Karan shared this reaction on his Instagram stories. 

Here's the video

Netizens and TejRan fans are hailing Karan Kundrra for being the best cheerleader for Tejasswi, and he has won the internet with his reaction to School College Ani Life. The fan who shared the video wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Wishing you @itsmetejasswi #SchoolCollegeAniLife whole Team...All the very best, May this brings a lot of new opportunities for u...loads of love #TejRan #TejRanFam #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra. PS: Love u @kkundrra for being the best cheerleader." 

After impressing all everyone in Naagin 6 and becoming one of the most loved TV actresses, Tejasswi Prakash made her debut in the film industry with the Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re and now the trailer of her new Marathi film School College Ani Life is out and fans can’t get enough of the actress.

School College Ani Life starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Pabar is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah in association with Reliance Entertainment. The family entertainer was released in theatres on April 14, 2023.

