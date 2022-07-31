Karan Kundrra reacts to Ranveer Singh getting trolled for posing nude, says 'agar kisi ko koi problem ho rahi hai...'

Karan Kundrra,Ranveer Singh/Instagram

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot has spread like wildfire and is currently being discussed both locally and internationally. Celebs continue to back Ranveer, against whom a FIR has been filed for offending women's feelings by exposing his "bum." Popular host of the kids' dance reality programme Dance Deewane Juniors, Karan Kundrra, has stepped up to defend Ranveer.

Karan was there at an awards ceremony when he was questioned by the media over Ranveer's controversial nude photoshoot. Ranveer is a "A-lister," a "superstar of the future," and a "people's superstar," according to Karan. The actor stated that whether or not one chooses to view the images is a matter of personal preference.

Karan said, “Wo Ranveer Singh hain (He is Ranveer Singh). Wo aaj k sabse bade A-lister hain, future k supertsar hain, aap hi k superstar hain (He is the biggest A-lister of present times, future superstar, he’s your superstar). Agar kisi ko koi problem ho rahi ha to wo na dekhe. This is something that is your personal choice.”

After Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and other Bollywood celebrities came in support of the actor Ranveer Singh who courted controversy after he posed nude for a magazine cover and shared photos on social media, actor Janhvi Kapoor came up in support of the actor. Janhvi while speaking to the media at the launch of Reliance Digital in Delhi on Friday said, "I think it`s artistic freedom and I don`t think anyone should be analysed for artistic freedom."

For the unversed, an FIR was registered against Singh on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.