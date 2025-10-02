Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Karan Kundrra reacts to ex Anusha Dandekar's indirect cheating claims in now-deleted post: 'These cruel elite women can...'

Karan Kundrra has addressed the cheating allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar through a note shared on his Instagram account, without taking any names. The post was later deleted, but it has since resurfaced on several social media platforms.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

Anusha Dandekar recently sparked controversy by seemingly throwing shade at her ex Karan Kundrra, implying he was unfaithful during their relationship and was "sleeping with all of Mumbai." Escalating the tension, Karan responded by challenging the narrative, questioning why "these cruel, elite women with ties to powerful Bollywood families are allowed to get away with systemic harassment and psychological torment."

Karan addressed the cheating allegations made by Anusha through a note shared on his Instagram account, without taking any names. The post was later deleted, but it has since resurfaced on several social media platforms, including Reddit. In his now deleted post, Karan wrote, "87 articles in three hours and for what? To sell a podcast!? Is this the inspiration that's being instilled into the young boys & girls of our country? Is this entertainment for you? It's unfortunate that today these cruel elite women can say ANYTHING and they will be applauded and men like me have no where to go, we come from small cities work extremely hard, persevere away from our loved ones and NO one supports till the spark is sucked out of you, your vibrant personality becomes a reminiscence of the past and you end up as a 'justice for.. hashtag.'"

He further added, "At 4 in the morning as I lay alone in my bed, consumed with utter disappointment and helplessness, I wonder why these 'smash the patriarchy' women with connections to big Bollywood families intoxicated till their eyelids in power, get away with systemic harassment, mental badgering, degrading persecution, why?! They break you with these 'blind items', creep into your confidence and step by step fracture your strength! Now I'm beginning to understand why even the most seemingly successful, strong, bright men end up taking their lives in this country, coz there is no accountability, no consequences that these woke women have to face."

Promoting her new podcast Unverified on her YouTube channel, Anusha had said, "Most incredible experience I had with dating apps was, I was signed to do campaigns for a dating app, and at the time, the boyfriend, I got him the deal as well, to do the campaign with me. The most he’s ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we’re doing the campaign together. Like, we are supposed to be the faces together, but he’s using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai."

Although Anusha didn’t mention Karan by name, many quickly drew the connection, as she was once a brand ambassador for the dating app Bumble during her relationship with him, who was also associated with the campaign. The two dated for three and a half years before parting ways in 2020. Between 2016 and 2019, they co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, where they guided couples through relationship challenges. Anusha is now reportedly dating Marathi actor Bhushan Pradhan, and Karan Kundrra has been dating Tejasswi Prakash since 2021.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
