Karan Johar writes appreciation note for Ranveer Singh, says 'no marketing agenda...'

Everyone is aware of Karan Johar's close friendship with Ranveer Singh. The two are frequently seen together, and according to Karan, he even gives him cool outfits.

The director penned an emotional and full of feelings note for Ranveer recently.

Talking to Instagram, Karan wrote, “So…. There is no occasion… no marketing agenda … no launch coming up! Nothing! This is just a feeling I have which I feel like sharing with everyone! I have grown to love Ranveer Singh! The man! The person! The Ball of love that he is! His ability to make everyone he meets feel so special… the love that he exudes and that consumes his being and his entire aura… his passion to express every little gesture of love …. Over the period of my film I have observed him closely and at a distance as to what a solid guy he is! Yes he has his idiosyncrasies as an artist but thats what we see translate so beautifully on celluloid! So he’s allowed! On a personal level I have been so touched on so many instances just by his generosity of spirit! I love you Ranveer! Never lose sight of that “good bacha” you were raised to be.”

For the unversed, As per Hindustan Times, the letter written by the organisation to Ranveer reads, "Greetings from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the country’s best-known animal rights group, with more than 2 million members and supporters. We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot – and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too."

"To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts – Try Vegan’? I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal", the letter signed by the Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations, PETA India, further reads.

It even mentions, "You'd be among excellent company. Some meat-free celebrities who have assisted PETA India and other PETA entities in promoting plant-based eating include Anushka Sharma, Joaquin Phoenix, Kartik Aaryan, and Natalie Portman."