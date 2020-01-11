Karan Johar wraps 'Takht' Indian recce at Taj Mahal, heads to Europe next

Takht director Karan Johar will visit Paris and Italy too in Europe

After starting his recce almost a week back, Karan Johar has wrapped up Indian recce for Takht. The filmmaker posed in front of the Taj Mahal, an iconic monument built by Shah Jahan for his begum (wife) Mumtaz Mahal. After wrapping up the Indian recce, Karan is headed for recce in Europe.

According to a report on The Asian Age, Karan Johar would continue his Europe recce on January 18. The recce includes a visit to places like France and Italy too.

“He’d always planned to spend January on the final round of recce and will be exploring locations similar to the landscape of Rajasthan in countries across Europe. Massive sets will be erected everywhere — from Jaisalmer to Europe — for which a mammoth budget has been earmarked,” a source had informed the daily.

Here are Karan Johar's Instagram stories from the Taj Mahal, Agra, India:





Karan's recce was to finalize the cinematography and set designs. The action sequences and costumes of the film have been locked already. The film goes on floors in March, but there would be a workshop before the same. “There will be some workshops in February with the entire cast to get a sense of their characters before moving on to the epic battle,” the source had mentioned.

Takht is the story of the battle between Shah Jahan's first son Dara Shukoh (will be played by Ranveer Singh) and third son Aurangzeb (to be played by Vicky Kaushal). Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is expected to play Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, Kareena might play Jahanara Begum, Alia will allegedly play Begum Nadira Banu, while Bhumi is expected to play Dilras Banu Begum and Janhvi might play a slave girl.