Karan Johar wraps 'Takht' Indian recce at Taj Mahal, heads to Europe next

Headlines

ODI World Cup 2023: How many players from each team are permitted to bat and bowl in the warm-up games?

PM Modi took country forward on the path of progress: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Tejas: Teaser of Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner to be unveiled on this date

'Felt like we are in Karachi...': Mohammad Rizwan reflects on Pakistan team's reception in Hyderabad

GATE 2024 registration last date extended, latest update here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ODI World Cup 2023: How many players from each team are permitted to bat and bowl in the warm-up games?

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp; check simple steps here

PM Modi took country forward on the path of progress: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Health benefits of peanut butter

Indian bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2023

Razia Sultan: Lesser-known facts sbout Delhi's first female ruler

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

World Cup 2023: Know how much 'money' the participating countries will get from this World Cup

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Tejas: Teaser of Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner to be unveiled on this date

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Karan Johar wraps 'Takht' Indian recce at Taj Mahal, heads to Europe next

Takht director Karan Johar will visit Paris and Italy too in Europe

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2020, 02:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After starting his recce almost a week back, Karan Johar has wrapped up Indian recce for Takht. The filmmaker posed in front of the Taj Mahal, an iconic monument built by Shah Jahan for his begum (wife) Mumtaz Mahal. After wrapping up the Indian recce, Karan is headed for recce in Europe.

According to a report on The Asian Age, Karan Johar would continue his Europe recce on January 18. The recce includes a visit to places like France and Italy too.

“He’d always planned to spend January on the final round of recce and will be exploring locations similar to the landscape of Rajasthan in countries across Europe. Massive sets will be erected everywhere — from Jaisalmer to Europe — for which a mammoth budget has been earmarked,” a source had informed the daily.

Here are Karan Johar's Instagram stories from the Taj Mahal, Agra, India:


Karan's recce was to finalize the cinematography and set designs. The action sequences and costumes of the film have been locked already. The film goes on floors in March, but there would be a workshop before the same. “There will be some workshops in February with the entire cast to get a sense of their characters before moving on to the epic battle,” the source had mentioned.

Takht is the story of the battle between Shah Jahan's first son Dara Shukoh (will be played by Ranveer Singh) and third son Aurangzeb (to be played by Vicky Kaushal). Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is expected to play Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, Kareena might play Jahanara Begum, Alia will allegedly play Begum Nadira Banu, while Bhumi is expected to play Dilras Banu Begum and Janhvi might play a slave girl.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SMM OWL SMM Panel: A game changer in social media marketing

'Will be a piece of paper if...': Last date to exchange Rs 2,000 notes today, clarifies RBI

What Is Trading 212: Extensive Analysis By Leading Industry Experts

Jawan topples Gadar 2 to become highest-grossing Hindi film in India, just hours after latter beat Pathaan

AlUla's Festive Extravaganza: Your 2023-24 event guide

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE