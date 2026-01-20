Karan Johar wasn't offended by 'divisive' politics of Dhurandhar: 'I know where it was heading, absolutely loved it'

Asked about Hrithik Roshan's review of Dhurandhar where he praised the movie's craft but also said that he couldn't agree with its politics, Karan Johar said he was not offended with any ideological issue, and added, "I unabashedly, unapologetically, and absolutely, outstandingly loved the film."

Filmmaker Karan Johar has once again showered praise on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, saying that he "unabashedly, unapologetically" loved the spy drama and wasn't offended by its politics. The Ranveer Singh-starrer, a high-octane thriller which follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of the Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has become a runaway success at the box office, amassing over Rs 1300 crore globally and still going strong in theatres. The film has also sparked significant conversation online, including debates around its theme and politics, with several reviews describing it as “anti-Pakistan” and propagandist in tone.

During an in-conversation session, organised by youth organisation India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), Johar was asked about Dhurandhar and his thoughts on movies having political undertones. "I unabashedly, unapologetically, and absolutely, outstandingly loved Dhurandhar. I saw all of three hours and thirthy-four minutes of it with awe because I loved the craft of the filmmaker. I loved the storytelling, I loved the way he divided it into chapters. I loved that the gaze was more internal and it wasn't against (anything), it was for speaking about politics in its own way," he said.

Asked about Hrithik Roshan's review of the film where he praised the movie's craft but also said that he couldn't agree with its politics, Johar said he was not offended with any ideological issue in the film. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director added, "I actually wasn't offended by the politics of the film. I know where it was heading. I know some people could agree or disagree, and that should be cinema. So when Hrithik writes that, I completely respect that he has an opinion that he has put out there. Full power to him and all respect to him. I was not offended with any ideological issue in the film. I watched it for the craft, for the cinema aspect of it, and I absolutely loved it. I felt like Aditya Dhar has a unique voice and he has emerged as a strong, unique voice in Indian cinema."

The Aditya Dhar directorial also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor among others. After grossing Rs 1300 crore worldwide and earning over Rs 875 crore in India, Dhurandhar will be followed by Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge. The sequel will release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri, and Gudi Padwa festivities. It will see a major box office clash with Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria-starrer gansgter drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit also arrives in theatres on the same date.

