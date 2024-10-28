But did you know Karan Johar voiced for Basanti in Twinkle Khanna’s film Go Noni Go? He is the voice of Dimple Kapadia’s car.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia made an appearance for the premiere of Go Noni Go (written by Twinkle Khanna) at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. The Rowdy actor came there to cheer for his family.

Manav Kaul, Rohan Mehra, Sonal Dabral, Sameer Nair, Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg were also present at the fest. But did you know Karan Johar voiced for Basanti in Twinkle Khanna’s film? He is the narrator of the film and is the voice of Dimple Kapadia’s car.

According to Bollywood Hungama, on being asked whose idea it was to get Karan Johar to voice the car, Sameer Nair replied, “That would have to be Tanuj.” While Tanuj denied, Sameer Nair added, “But you were the old one who told me about it.”

On being asked is Sameer Nair bewildered by the suggestion? Sameer replied, “No. I am always happy (smiles). Why would I not want Karan Johar to voice and end his final dialogue with ‘Toodles’?”

On being asked whether it was Twinkle Khanna or Tanuj Garg who gave the genius idea. Twinkle Khanna replied, “We just pretend we don’t remember whose decision it was!”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has been struggling of late as majority of its films have underperformed at the box-office. The rising overheads seems to have pushed KJo to sell the 50% of stakes of the company which his father Yash Johar founded.

Prior to this, Karan engaged in a public spat with actress-director Divya Khossla, a day after the release of Jigra when Divya took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture of an empty theatre running the show of Jigra. She had shared how theatres are witnessing practically zero footfalls for Jigra.

She wrote in the picture, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty ... all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai, khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra".

However, Divya seemed in no mood to buy the collections as she felt that the collections of the film are fabricated at the behest of the production house behind Jigra which is considered one of the premier film studios in Hindi cinema.

(With inputs from IANS)

