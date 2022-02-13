Karan Johar's twins Yash-Roohi's version of 'Doobey' from 'Gehraiyaan' will leave you in splits

'Gehraiyaan', starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday, has found its new admirers in the form of Yash and Roohi, Karan Johar's twins. The producer-director, who has also backed the Shakun Batra directorial, keeps sharing pictures and videos of his cute munchkins on his Instagram account. In a new video, Karan's adorable kids gave their own spin to the film's song 'Doobey', and their version will leave you in splits.

On his Instagram handle on Saturday (February 12) night, Karan shared a video with the caption, "Please see what is happening !!!!". As the video begins, Karan is seen asking them, "One minute. What song are you singing?" before Yash and Roohi start crooning, "Haan Doogey" before their father interrupts them and says, "Doogay no. It's Doobey." The kids repeat their own version before correcting themselves. Yash then asks his 'daddy' to take a chill pill, to which Karan responds with "You're telling me to take a chill pill? Toodles to you."

Karan Johar became a proud father to his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar in February 2017 through surrogacy. Celebrating their fifth birthday on February 7 recently, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director had shared an adorable video of their kids with the caption, "To my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.:.. I thank the universe everyday for bringing them into our lives….. they are 5 today…..I can’t wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me …. Roohi and Yash" and added a string of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, 'Gehraiyaan' has opened to rave reviews with the audience and critics praising the brilliant acting, twisted storyline with unpredictable twists and direction. The film has also been panned for its extended duration of close to 150 minutes. Deepika's extraordinary performance is being hailed as one of the finest in her career.