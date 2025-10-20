Karan Johar turns philanthropist, joins forces with designer Maheka Mirpuri for underprivileged cancer patients, raises Rs...

Karan Johar joined the cause to offer support for the cancer patients and successfully raised Rs 4.28 crore with fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri.

In an evening of fashion and philanthropy, filmmaker Karan Johar joined fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri to host the 13th Annual Charity Gala for the Move for Cancer Awareness (M-Can) Foundation. The gala, held at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, brought together Mumbai’s elite for a noble cause and successfully raised over Rs 4.28 crore for the year 2025. All proceeds will directly support the Tata Memorial Hospital, aiding underprivileged patients in receiving life-saving cancer treatment.

Over the past 12 years, Maheka Mirpuri has dedicated herself to raising funds for cancer care through the MCAN Foundation, and this year’s event continued that legacy with exceptional success. Maheka's association with Tata Memorial Hospital and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel has been instrumental in facilitating her efforts to provide critical support to patients in need.

Speaking about the cause, Karan Johar shared, “This event is deeply personal to me. I understand the emotional and physical challenges patients and their families face. Joining Maheka for the third year in a row has been an honour. The impact of the funds raised here will change lives, and I urge everyone to support such initiatives and give hope to those who need it most.”

Maheka Mirpuri also reacted to Karan's association and applauded him. She said, "We are grateful to Karan Johar and everyone standing with us in support of the MCAN Foundation. Raising over INR 4 crore this year means we can help countless underprivileged patients access vital treatment. I remain deeply committed to this cause, and none of this would be possible without the generosity of our supporters and friends"

The 13th Annual MCAN Charity Gala Auction was supported by Renu Oberoi, Sanjay Arora, Mahesh Notandass, and Sanuj Birla, amongst others. Other personalities that attended the evening include Gulshan Grover, Madhoo Shah, Mansi Scott, Daisy Shah, Shaina NC, Poonam Dhillon, Sunil Gavaskar, Ramesh Sippy, Jimmy Mistry, and Madhur Bhandarkar, amongst others. Together, attendees celebrated generosity, compassion, and the shared mission of supporting cancer patients.