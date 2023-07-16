Headlines

Karan Johar trolled for 'privilege, lineage benefit' note after Shanaya Kapoor announces film: 'Nepotism ko kya mast...'

Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned a note to Shanaya Kapoor after she announced film with Mohanlal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut as she announced her film Vrushabha with south superstar Mohanlal. This news took the internet by storm. Meanwhile, Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned a note for the upcoming actress.

On Saturday, Shanaya and Mohanlal took to social media and announced their film which will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. Karan Johar, who is very close to Shanaya’s parents Sanjay and Maheep, reacted to the news. He wrote, “Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit … and all of that is true but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He further mentioned, "This is such a brilliant opportunity for you … so much to learn from the legendary @mohanlal sir.. who I admire and respect so much …#VRUSHABHA is a pan Indian spectacle that will wow the world with its narrative and breathtaking visuals … as family to you I am ever so grateful to the entire team for giving us this opportunity … thank you to the immensely talented #roshanmeka… to Connekkt media AVS studios and to my darling and the best @ektarkapoor… we are humbled and grateful to all of you."

“You go shine on girl… focus on the end goal and never be distracted by obstacles on your course! Your perseverance will guide you…. And you and I both know what exciting news is yet to come,” he concluded.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor dropped hearts under the post. Ekta Kapoor also reacted to his post. She commented, “love u karan all I can say is tum kyaaaa Mile hum na rahe hum tum kya mile.” Shanaya Kapoor said, “I love you thank you for always having my back and I can’t wait.”

Netizens also expressed their views on his post. One of the social media users wrote, “Nepotism ko kya mast Sugar Coat kia hai! (What a sugar coat to Nepotism!)” The second person said, “Reminds of manager feedbacks in corporates.if you know you know.” The third person said, “Chal bay jhoot mat bolo bss ameeron k bachy launch krny k baad itnay bara essay likaa. Kuch khaas nhi hy is me avi gozain mt maro.. nepotistic. (Okay, don't lie, rich people write such a big essay after launching. There is nothing special in this, don't hit it yet. Nepotistic).”

Another person commented, “Nepotism is not a problem until it is heavily misused like this. Which debutant without proving anything to audience lands a role with Mohanlal, u tell me?”

 

