Karan Johar tries to find singles the perfect date in upcoming series

Dating -- one word, so many feels! If you’ve ever been on an awful date, been sent unsolicited photos in the name of courtship, or had your body weight discussed for the good cause of holy matrimony, you’re about to relate to this upcoming series. The release date and trailer for an upcoming dating makeover show, What The Love! With Karan Johar, hosted by the OG king of romance himself was launched today. The one-of-a-kind new-age dating reality show is all set to release exclusively on the streaming platform on January 30, 2020.



Produced by BBC Studios India, this show brings together real people who are in search of true love and help them overcome self-doubt, past baggage and other mental blocks with the help of love guru Karan Johar, along with fashion & style expert Maneka Harinsinghani and makeup and hair artist Shaan Muttathil, who will assist to transform the participants into the best versions of themselves. Speaking about hosting the show, Karan said, "Love, match-making, and hosting -- What The Love! With Karan Johar has given me three things that come naturally to me, all in one go! We’ve all been through difficult phases of self-doubt and low confidence, which often affects our ability to put ourselves out there. Through this show, I want people to look inward and truly love and accept themselves so that they can find their path to their happily ever after."

The show which will air exclusively on Netflix is touted to be real, relatable, yet extremely fascinating with interesting participants, unexpected celebrity guests and a certain level of raw vulnerability which will make this show a fun-filled journey that will tug at your heartstrings.