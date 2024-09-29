Karan Johar touches Shah Rukh Khan’s feet after being hounoured at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Karan Johar was shocked when his name was announced by Shah Rukh Khan on IIFA 2024 stage.

Karan Johar was taken by surprise when he received an IIFA award celebrating 25 years as a filmmaker in Bollywood. His shocked reaction was captured live as hosts Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal called him to the stage to accept the award during the ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

As Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal discussed the importance of creating a legacy for future generations. Shah Rukh opened with, “Legacy is what you create for the ages.” Vicky added, “For generations. Or generally, Maa-baap apne bachcho ke liye legacy chhor jaate hain (parents leave behind a legacy for their children).”

KJo himself didn't know he was being awarded! 25 Years In Hindi Film Industry Who better than #SRK to give the award. #IIFA2024 #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/j8KxIgQmgW — NJ (@Nilzrav) September 28, 2024

Shah Rukh then said, "Aur kabhi kabhi aise khush naseeb maa-baap hote hain jinke bachche wo legacy aage badhate hain. Aur aise hi ek cute se, chhote bachche hein, jisne na hi apne baap ka sapna poora kiya par unhe alag mukaam par le gaya. My brother, my friend. Ladies and gentlemen, my partner in good times and bad too, the one and only Karan Johar (Then there are some lucky parents whose child takes the legacy forward. This is for that cute, little boy who not only fulfilled the dreams of his father but also took it to a different level altogether)!"

As the camera focused on Karan Johar, he appeared pleasantly surprised when his name was mentioned. He was seen mouthing, "What? Me?" before making his way to the stage. He hugged Vicky Kaushal warmly and then touched Shah Rukh Khan's feet while accepting the award.

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. He later directed several popular films, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...*, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

(With inputs from ANI)

