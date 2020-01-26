Karan Johar 'totally deserves' Padma Shri Award: Kangana Ranaut

Once arch-enemies who would bite on each other at every given opportunity, Kangana Ranaut was all praises for Karan Johar recently. The actress stated that Karan Johar 'totally deserves' the Padma Shri award.

While talking to India Today, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that Karan Johar 'totally deserves' the award as a producer and the position he has worked to achieve. She said, “I heartily congratulate him. I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits.”

Adding that it is 'a matter of pride' to get awarded alongside them, Kangana stated, “I started my journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh, and for me to be in the same league as these bigwigs we have grown up watching, whether it is Karan’s films or Ekta Kapoor’s serials... We knew these people, growing up.”

Kangana Ranaut makes the statement after calling out Karan Johar publicly for supporting nepotism. She had recently even taken an open dig at star kids like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Karan Johar has also brought the topic to limelight quite often stating he now has 'nepospasm'. Praises in such an environment come as a pleasant and welcomed surprise.