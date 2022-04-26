Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan to return with newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor as guests?

Karan Johar Koffee With Karan/File photo

From creating controversies to forming new bonds of friendships, Karan Johar's chat-show 'Koffee With Karan' always manages to grab headlines. And if the 'conjectures' are to be believed, the show hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar might return for its seventh season this year.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Karan and his team will soon start the shooting of the show. As per the source of the entertainment portal, Karan will wrap a major chunk of his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani by May and after that, he will start prepping for the chat show.

"The planning and pre-production has already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May", the source was quoted telling the portal. It even added that the show is expected to go on air in June on Star Network. As per the report, this season will have the bigwigs from the Indian film industry joining the head of Dharma Productions for exciting and interesting conversations.

After their wedding on April 14, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to make their first on-screen appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7 as newlyweds. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Rashmika Mandanna might make their Koffee debuts this season. Other big names who will reportedly come in as guests are Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Katrina Kaif.



Fans are all geared up for the latest gossip from the lives of stars in the entertainment industry when the guests reveal their secrets on the Koffee couch. The first season of Koffee With Karan ran from November 2004 to May 2005 and its last season was aired from October 2018 to March 2019.