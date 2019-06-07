Karan Johar to produce a horror film franchise: Will it be with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar?

On Friday, Karan Johar's production house teased the fans with an announcement of sorts with a cryptic tweet. The post mentioned that a horror film franchise backed by Karan Johar may soon be in the offing. The details or the formal announcement is likely to follow on the coming Monday.

The official Twitter account of Karan Johar's productions house shared a post that read, "Dharma Productions is anchoring a new franchise of fear" followed by the date 15th November, 2019. It post concluded with "Sea you soon!". The post was captioned, "Stay tuned, this #Monday brings a new wave of fear." Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, writer Bhanu Pratap Singh and director Shashank Khaitan were tagged in the post.

Karan Johar too shared the same writing, "“Film announcement on Monday! STAY TUNED!"

Check out the post here:

While neither the filmmaker nor the producer is sharing any further details about the horror film franchise as of now, speculations are already rife that it's going to be the one starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Earlier, in January this year it was reported that Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar are to team up for a horror film. The film was to be directed by Shashank Khaitan's assistant Bhanu Pratap Singh (who has been tagged by Karan Johar and the production house in the post).

Furthermore, it was also reported that the horror film will feature Bhumi Pednekar in an extended cameo and that it's supposed to be based against the backdrop of an abandoned ship on the shore. Since the post shared by the production house says "'Sea' you soon!" it further hints towards the project being the one with Vicky and Bhumi.

While the post has kicked up enough excitement on social media, let's wait to find out what it's all about as the makers make it official on June 10.