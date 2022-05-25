Karan Johar to direct action film, announces new project on his 50th birthday with heartwarming post

Karan Johar

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has announced his directorial, an actioner on his 50th birthday. Karan made this official announcement on his Instagram with a carousel post, confirming that in his upcoming film Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, he will direct an action film, which will go on floors from April 2023.

On his Instagram, Karan even announced that his upcoming directorial starring Ranveer and Alia will hit cinemas in February 2023, and he will start filming his actioner in April. Johar added, "The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I've always taken long gaps between my films, but today on this special day, I would like to announce my next directorial feature. Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in APRIL 2023. Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying JugJugg Jeeyo to all of you... My love forever Karan Johar.

Here's the annoucement

In 27 years of his career, this will be Karan's first actioner, and this news has left the fraternity excited. Neha Dhupia commented, "I love it." Singer Neha Bhasin added, "Happiest bday to the most woke, happy, radiant and talented soul i know. Cheers to you and your spirit. @karanjohar." Tanuj Virmani added, "Hell yes ! More reason to celebrate tonight."

While a few of his followers are intrigued about the new action stars Karan will direct in his next film. One of the followers suggested directing his favourite Shah Rukh Khan in his actioner. Before, Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, Karan will bring his production Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The dramedy will hit big screens on June 24.