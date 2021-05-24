'Aap toh desh ki bahu hai': Karan Johar teases Anushka Sharma about Virat Kohli in throwback video

Even when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were in a relationship, they were teased by the film fraternity as well as cricketers during public events. Now, that they are married the banter continues and the way the couple reacts is too cute for words. Now, we came across a video from the talent-based reality 'India’s Got Talent 8' judged by Karan Johar, Kirron Kher and Malaika Arora. During the promotions of 'Zero', Katrina Kaif and Anusha visited the sets.

KJo showed his anchoring side once again by quizzing the stunning beauties about Shah Rukh Khan, the male lead of 'Zero'. One question was about the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' song 'Koi Mil Gaya' which Anushka started singing but Katrina swept in with the right answer.

When Karan asked the next question, Anushka started singing even before he could complete it. Katrina complained by saying, "Mauka nahi mila (I did not even get a chance)." To which the 'Pari' actor replied, "Maine maara mauke pe chauka (I seized the opportunity)."

As 'chauka' is also used for scoring fours in cricket, Karan teased Anushka for giving references to the sports her husband plays. The filmmaker said, "Itni badi ho gayi hai meri beti, cricket ke jokes crack karne lagi hai. Aap toh desh ki bahu hai, hum kuch keh bhi nahi sakte (My girl has grown up so much, she is even cracking cricket jokes now. She is the daughter-in-law of the country, we cannot even say anything)."

This left Anushka in splits.

Currently, Virat and Anushka have joined hands to raise funds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.