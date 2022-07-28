Karan Johar talks about making multi-starrers like K3G, says it's 'not affordable' anymore

KJO

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, are just a handful of the amazing movies Karan Johar has given us. The director claims that K3G, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, has garnered the most positive reviews from audiences both domestically and internationally. After its 2001 release, the multi-starrer quickly rose to cult classic status thanks to its memorable language, catchy music, and SRK-Kajol chemistry.

In a recent live session, the director discussed how much support the movie has received and referred to it as soul food. He did, however, remark that now it is impossible to produce multi-starrers like K3G.

According to the director, it is expensive to produce a movie with so many top-tier actors, and in order for it to happen, we need to revitalise the film industry. Although he agreed that it is a treat for viewers to see so many characters in one frame, he also said that it is not currently affordable to cast that many actors.

He was also questioned about some of his movies, including as K3G, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, during the live session. Karan, though, was only able to respond to a few queries. The director graciously apologised to his fans for being unable to respond to inquiries concerning his own films at the conclusion of the live session.

After his 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar re-done the director's cap. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan, is being directed by him. The director has also returned with a new season of Koffee With Karan.